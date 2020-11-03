The much-awaited Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, also known as Women's IPL, will go underway with Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening encounter. The encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4 (Wednesday). With each team playing just two league games, every match should be treated as a virtual knock out. Notably, this is the first assignment of Indian Women cricket stars after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and their performance will be to watch out for. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas, who won the previous two editions, will definitely take the field as favourites while Mithali Raj will want the result in their favour. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to gets the best tips to pick batswomen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SUP vs VEL mach. Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings.

With the likes of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Chamari Athapaththu in the ranks, the defending champions indeed boast off strong batting line-ups while spin-twins Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav will handle mantle in the bowling department. Coming to Velocity, captain Mithali Raj, Danielle Wyatt and Veda Krishnamurthy are very well able to hurt opposition with the bat, but their bowling strength is an area of concern. Except for Shikha Pandey and Ekta Bisht, there aren’t any big names and picking the best XI will not be easy for Raj. As the opening clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the best Dream11 team.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Taniya Bhatia (SUP).

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batswomen, and they should be Harmanpreet Kaur (SUP), Jemimah Rodrigues (SUP) and Danielle Wyatt (VEL).

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The three all-rounders in your team should be Chamari Athapaththu (SRH), Shikha Pandey (VEL) and Sune Luss (VEL).

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Radha Yadav (SUP), Poonam Yadav (SUP), Shakera Selman (SUP) and Ekta Bisht (VEL).

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Taniya Bhatia (SUP), Harmanpreet Kaur (SUP), Jemimah Rodrigues (SUP), Danielle Wyatt (VEL), Chamari Athapaththu (SRH), Shikha Pandey (VEL), Sune Luss (VEL), Radha Yadav (SUP), Poonam Yadav (SUP), Shakera Selman (SUP), Ekta Bisht (VEL).

Shikha Pandey (VEL) can be chosen as the captain of your Dream11 team while Jemimah Rodrigues (SUP) is a good pick for vice-captain slot.

