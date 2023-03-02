Legends League Cricket 2023 is all set to take place between March 10-20 at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha. Ahead of that, former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir has been named as the captain of India Maharajas. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain  Shahid Afridi will lead Asia Lions. On the hand, former Australian player Aaron Finch has been unveiled as the captain of the World Giants. The ten-day long tournament will give people from all over the world a chance to witness their favourite former players taking the field for one more time. Shahid Afridi Birthday Special: A Look at Highs and Lows of Former Pakistan Captain’s Cricket Career As He Turns 43.

Gautam Gambhir to Lead India Maharajas

Shahid Afridi Appointed As the Captain of Asia Lions

Aaron Finch to Captain World Giants

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)