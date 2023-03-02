Legends League Cricket 2023 is all set to take place between March 10-20 at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha. Ahead of that, former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir has been named as the captain of India Maharajas. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will lead Asia Lions. On the hand, former Australian player Aaron Finch has been unveiled as the captain of the World Giants. The ten-day long tournament will give people from all over the world a chance to witness their favourite former players taking the field for one more time. Shahid Afridi Birthday Special: A Look at Highs and Lows of Former Pakistan Captain’s Cricket Career As He Turns 43.

Gautam Gambhir to Lead India Maharajas

The captain of @IndMaharajasLLC! The man with the drive to rule the pitch and the grit to lead his team to victory, @GautamGambhir! 👑 Witness the Maharajas in action from 10th March only on @StarSportsIndia.#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/sU6OAvRNou — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 1, 2023

Shahid Afridi Appointed As the Captain of Asia Lions

Introducing the fierce leader of the @AsiaLionsLLC, the one and only @SAfridiOfficial! 🦁 Watch him lead his pride to the pinnacle from 10th March only on @StarSportsIndia!#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/wqyQzWHG2I — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 1, 2023

Aaron Finch to Captain World Giants

He is the titan of the field and the chief of the @WorldGiantsLLC! The fearless leader, @AaronFinch5! 💪 Experience the thrill of watching him drive the giants to triumph from 10th March only on @StarSportsIndia!#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/8IJ1DkIJgW — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 1, 2023

