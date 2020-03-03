Thailand Women’s Cricketers Show Amazing Dancing Skills During Washed-Out ICC World T20 2020 Match Against Pakistan, Watch Video

Thailand’s women cricket team players dancing (Photo Credits: @T20WorldCup/Twitter)

Thailand’s women cricket team made its debut in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The team was part of Group B in the ICC Women’s World T20 2020 in Australia and faced England, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan. Making it to the big-ticket tournament like the T20 World Cup is itself an achievement. The girls from Thailand had moments wherein they showed their class. However, the team failed to win a single match. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

In their last outing at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 against Pakistan, Thailand batting first put on a brilliant show and scored 150 for three in their allotted 20 overs. The opening pair of Nattakan Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham shared an impressive 93-run stand for the first wicket. Chantam, who scored 56 off 50 balls, registered Thailand’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century.

However, before Thailand could get an opportunity to defend the total, the heavens opened up. The rain delay kept getting longer and longer, and the match was eventually called-off. During the rain delay, some of the Thailand cricketers entertained the fans with an impromptu dance. The video was shared on Twitter by ICC’s T20 World Cup handle. Ellyse Perry Injury Update: Australia All-Rounder Ruled Out for Remainder of 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Here’s the Video

During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off 🕺 Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0wx0Nbzxuy — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

Thailand finishes their T20 World Cup 2020 campaign with a washed-out match. Out of four matches, they lost three but the girls definitely won hearts both on and off the field.