This Day That Year: Rishabh Pant’s Blistering 97 Helped Delhi Daredevils Chase Down Massive Target Against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017

Rishabh Pant (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala tournament. In the meantime, however, we can revisit some of the best games played in the T20 extravaganza. In this article, we’ll look back at the Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions match which was played on this day only in 2017. Fours and sixes were rained all over the Delhi stadium in that encounter. However, Rishabh Pant’s heroics helped DD to chase a massive total. MS Dhoni is Like My Mentor, Can Freely Approach Him with Problems, Says Rishabh Pant.

Earlier in the game, Delhi captain Karun Nair won the toss and asked Gujarat team to bat first. The decision seemed to be spot on as the opening pair of Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum were back in the hut inside two overs. However, skipper Suresh Raina (77) joint forces with wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik (65) and rescued his side. Both the batsman scored runs at a rapid pace and smashed the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami for fun. As a result, the visitors piled up a massive score of 208/7 in front of an inexperienced Delhi line-up.

In reply, the home side lost skipper Karun Nair for just 12 runs. However, Rishabh Pant came to bat at number three and since then it was one-way traffic. The southpaw along with Samson took the Gujarat bowlers by storm and aggregated 143 runs for the second wicket. The opener was departed after scoring a quick-fire 61. However, Pant was still at the crease. He also looked all set to register his maiden IPL ton. However, he fell prey to Basil Thampi for 97.

He was devastated with his departure and opposition captain Suresh Raina also came to condole him. However, the pocket-size dynamo did enough damage as Delhi went to chase the target with seven wickets in hand 2.3 overs to spare. Pant was named the Man of the Match.