ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: UAE will be facing Nepal in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dubai with both these teams looking to climb up the points table and improve their 2027 World Cup qualification chances. UAE are heading into the game on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of the United States of America and will be keen to improve here. Opponents Nepal too were on the receiving end of a dominating performance from the US side and are in search of a crucial victory. Batting continues to be a challenge for both these teams and is certainly not of the standards required on the big stage. UAE versus Nepal starts at 11:00 AM IST and will be streamed on the ICC TV app. Nepal Win ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Aasif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee Help Rhinos Secure Massive 124-Run Win Over Samoa.

Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra, and Shoaib Khan all got starts for UAE but failure to convert it into big score costed them the game against USA. Alishan Sharafu and Aryansh Sharma in the top order will need to provide a solid platform for the middle order to cash in. In terms of bowling, Junaid Siddique continues to be their key wicket taking option.

Nepal recently played a lot of T20 cricket including the memorable win over West Indies. Their return to 50 over format was marked by a poor outing against USA. Barring Dipendra Singh Airee, none of the batters looked like spending time in the middle in the last match. They will need the likes of Aarif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel to fire in on cylinders. Sandeep Lamichhane picked up two wickets against the Americans but needs to work on his economy rate, which can be even better. Expect a keenly contested game with UAE securing a close win here.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Details

Match UAE vs Nepal Date October 30 Time 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates national cricket team will face the Nepal national cricket team in the 88th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 game on October 30. The UAE vs NEP cricket match will be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai and will begin at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sharad Vesawkar To Lead Nepal in His Final Appearance at Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the UAE vs Nepal vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For the UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 19 to watch the UAE vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

