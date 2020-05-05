Yograj Singh Launches Fresh Attack on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli & Indian Selector Sharandeep Singh, Alleges Yuvraj Singh Was Betrayed

Yograj Singh Launches Fresh Attack on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yograj Singh has never held back from accusing MS Dhoni especially when he has spoken about Yuvraj Singh. Now once again he has launched a fresh attack on MS Dhoni and has added current Indian captain Virat Kohli and Indian selector Sharandeep Singh. He went on to say that all three of them betrayed his son Yuvraj Singh. In a chat with a news channel, he said that Dhoni and Kohli backstabbed Yuvi. Yograj Singh also lashed out at the Indian selector Sharandeep Singh and said that he would go the selection committee meeting and would often say that Yuvraj should be dropped. Yograj Singh Takes a U-Turn, Calls MS Dhoni a Legendary Player, Says ‘I am His Fan’ (Watch Video).

In a chat with News24, Yograj was asked whether Yuvraj was betrayed by Dhoni, Kohli and also the selectors which hurts him the most. He further spoke about his recent meeting with Ravi Shashti and also requested the BCCI to give Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit a good send-off when they retire. Particularly because they have done a lot for Indian cricket. “When Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit retire, I would request the board to give them a good send-off as they have done so much for Indian cricket. Many have backstabbed him and it hurts,” he said.

While speaking about Sharandeep Singh, he also took a dig at the BCCI for appointing such people on board. ". Such people are appointed as selectors who do not know ABC of cricket. What do you expect from them? It hurts when someone backstabs you," he had said while speaking about Sharandeep Singh. Yuvraj Singh hung up his boots from cricket last year in June.