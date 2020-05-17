Virat Kohli Finds Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Beast' Mentality Extremely Inspiring

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the biggest superstars in their sport and a lot of similarities can be found in several aspects of their game and life. Both the sports stars are fitness freaks and are inspired by their desire to be the best at what they do. And in a recent Instagram live session with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Kohli revealed that he finds the Portuguese footballer extremely inspiring. Cristiano Ronaldo Is the King: Rohit Sharma Hails Portuguese Superstar When Asked if He is a Fan.

‘There are lots of people who look extremely good on-field but to turn up for big matches that regularly, Cristiano stands out,’ the Indian cricket team skipper told Sunil Chhetri while discussing the former Real Madrid superstar. Ahmed Shehzad Rues Lack of Support, Says Comparison With Virat Kohli Brought Pressure.

Kohli also recalled Cristiano’s brilliant hat-trick against Atletico Madrid for Juventus in last season’s Champions League when the Portuguese singlehandedly turned around a first-leg deficit, to help his side move to the next round.

‘Like he went to Juventus and Champions League game, they lost 2-0 and then prior to return leg, he asked all his friends and family to come and watch the game saying "it is going to be a special night" and then to play like that, score a hat-trick and take them through, unbelievable.’ Kohli added.

Virat Kohli further explained that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality is one of the things that aspire him. ‘That is beast mentality. I can literally count on fingers the number of people who can have that conviction to say something and then do it like that. That for me is extremely inspiring’ the 31-year-old said further.