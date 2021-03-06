After scoring a match-winning double century in the first Test, England captain Joe Root couldn’t do much talking with the bat in the rest of the series. Like most of the visiting team’s batsmen, Root couldn’t pass the spin challenge as the Three Lions are on the verge of another emphatic defeat. Although the England skipper looked determined to make a mark in England’s second innings of the fourth Test, he fell prey to Ravi Ashwin after scoring 30 off 72 balls. While the pain inflicted by Indians bowlers on Root was evident, Virat Kohli gave him another reason to grimace. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 3 Live Score Updates.

During the 18th over of England’s second innings, Root, facing Axar Patel, guided a ball towards point. An energetic Kohli came running from the cover region and threw the ball to the batsman’s end. It was quite evident that the Indian skipper aimed to give the ball to Rishabh Pant. However, the throw was a poor one, and the ball went on to hit Root on the groin area. It was followed by the usual reaction as Root looked in pain and was heard saying: “Virat, come on”. The Indian captain then quickly walked up to his counterpart and what followed was a fist bump from the two batting stars. Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Reverse-Scoop off James Anderson During IND vs ENG 4th Test Sets Twitter on Fire.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, after conceding a 160-run lead, England lost eight wickets inside 120 runs, and their comeback is highly unlikely. On the other hand, India would like to wrap up the match as soon as possible. Notably, after winning this clash, the home team will also qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

