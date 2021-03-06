Cricket fans must brace themselves to witness high-voltage action on Day 3 of India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. At stumps on the second day, India were 294/7, 89 runs ahead of the visiting team’s first-innings total. Evidently, the home team is on command and would like to tighten its grip over the game. Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) will resume India’s innings on Day 3 with an aim of extending the lead to at least over 150. On the other hand, the Three Lions would like to get the remaining three wickets as soon as possible. India vs England Live Streaming Online 4th Test 2021, Day 3 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Meanwhile, Day 2 of the game belonged to Rishabh Pant. On a track where Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill failed to open their account, the wicket-keeper unleashed carnage and brought up his third Test century. He was well complemented by Washington Sundar, who also brought up an impressive fifty amid the challenging conditions. For England, veteran James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers – taking three wickets while Ben Stokes and Jack Leach scalped two wickets apiece. Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Reverse-Scoop off James Anderson During IND vs ENG 4th Test Sets Twitter on Fire (Watch Video).

With the Ahmedabad track deteriorating with time, the home team would want to accumulate maximum runs before losing all their wickets. On the other hand, England batsmen will have a job in hand in the third innings. Although they have eighth specialist batsmen in their line-up, tackling Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin would be daunting. Notably, England are already out of the ICC World Test Championship race, whereas India need to win or at least secure a draw in the ongoing game to make a place in the summit clash.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson