India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test to seal a 3-1 win in the series. With this win, Virat Kohli's men also booked a place in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.
OUT! Ravi Ashwin gets his fourth wicket of the game as he dismisses Jack Leach. India are just one wicket away from sealing the win and the series. Leach showed great determination but was unable to post a huge score. Jack Leach c Rahane b Ashwin 2(31)
Fifty! Dan Lawrence has played a fighting knock, scoring his 2nd Test fifty when other England batsmen have failed to make any kind of impact. The visitors still trail the game and are on course for another defeat but Lawrence will take heart from his display.
OUT! Another day and another five-fer from Axar Patel. Dom Bess becomes his latest victim as England lose eight. India just two wickets away from a series win and a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final.
OUT! Ben Foakes is gone and so are England's hopes of making any sort of fightback in the game. The wicket-keeper edged a ball from Axar Patel and Ajinkya Rahane, standing at the first slip, took a fine low catch. England are seven down now. Foakes c Rahane b Axar 13(46)
Daniel Lawrence and Ben Foakes showcased remarkable resilience after England lost six wickets inside 70 runs. The duo has taken the Three Lions over the 100 but still, India are well ahead in the contest. However, will there be a twist in the tale.
OUT! Another one bites the dust and this time, its the skipper Joe Root. The England captain failed to counter a straight delivery from Ravi Ashwin as the ball hit his pads and the umpired didn't take long in accepting India's LBW appeal. Root went for a review but couldn't overturn the umpire's decision. England are six down now. Root lbw b Ashwin 30(72)
OUT! Just when England looked like building a partnership, Axar Patel removed Ollie Pope. The England batsman charged down the track but missed the ball completely. Credit must also be given to Rishabh Pant who executed a brilliant stumping. The Three Lions are five down now. Another three-day finish on the cards? Ollie Pope st Pant b Axar 15(31)
Second wicket for Axar Patel. He accounts for the prized scalp of Ben Stokes. It is Virat Kohli who takes the catch. England four down now. Stokes c Kohli b Axar 2(9)
Unlucky Sibley! This is a freak dismissal. Dom Sibley, the ball ricochets off Shubman Gill's leg at short-leg and it pops up in the air. Rishabh Pant accpets the catch gleefully. D Sibley c Pant b Axar 3(21)
Cricket fans must brace themselves to witness high-voltage action on Day 3 of India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. At stumps on the second day, India were 294/7, 89 runs ahead of the visiting team’s first-innings total. Evidently, the home team is on command and would like to tighten its grip over the game. Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) will resume India’s innings on Day 3 with an aim of extending the lead to at least over 150. On the other hand, the Three Lions would like to get the remaining three wickets as soon as possible. India vs England Live Streaming Online 4th Test 2021, Day 3 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.
Meanwhile, Day 2 of the game belonged to Rishabh Pant. On a track where Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill failed to open their account, the wicket-keeper unleashed carnage and brought up his third Test century. He was well complemented by Washington Sundar, who also brought up an impressive fifty amid the challenging conditions. For England, veteran James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers – taking three wickets while Ben Stokes and Jack Leach scalped two wickets apiece. Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Reverse-Scoop off James Anderson During IND vs ENG 4th Test Sets Twitter on Fire (Watch Video).
With the Ahmedabad track deteriorating with time, the home team would want to accumulate maximum runs before losing all their wickets. On the other hand, England batsmen will have a job in hand in the third innings. Although they have eighth specialist batsmen in their line-up, tackling Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin would be daunting. Notably, England are already out of the ICC World Test Championship race, whereas India need to win or at least secure a draw in the ongoing game to make a place in the summit clash.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson