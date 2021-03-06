Dashing Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant literally got under the skin of England bowlers in the fourth Test, and brought up his third century in the longest format at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill even failed to get off to a mark, Pant paced his innings to perfection and scored 101 off mere 118 deliveries. The youngster was watchful against the challenging deliveries, but he didn’t miss out on dispatching the bad ones over the ropes. Although the 23-year-old played several sensational shot during the course of his knock, his reverse-scoop off James Anderson hogged the maximum limelight. Rishabh Pant Will Be an All-Time Great, Predicts BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

The incident took place in the 83rd over of the Indian innings. As Pant was batting on 89 and Anderson – the most successful pacer in Test cricket – was operating with the new ball, the youngster was expected to play regular shots. On the contrary, he unleashed a reverse sweep to collect a boundary in the third-man region. Seeing Anderson’s full-length delivery, the wicket-keeper switched his hands swiftly and got the desired result. While the stunning shot helped Pant enter the 90’s, it also set Twitter on fire. Have a look! IND vs ENG Test 2021: See the Ball and React, That's My USP, Says Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, Pant also brought up his century with a sensational six in the mid-wicket region. At stumps on Day 2, India were 294/7 with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) being the two batsmen at the crease. The home team has already gained an 89-run first-innings lead, and it would be interesting to see how far they’ll go. On the other hand, England need to buckle up to get back in the contest.

