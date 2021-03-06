Dashing Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant literally got under the skin of England bowlers in the fourth Test, and brought up his third century in the longest format at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill even failed to get off to a mark, Pant paced his innings to perfection and scored 101 off mere 118 deliveries. The youngster was watchful against the challenging deliveries, but he didn’t miss out on dispatching the bad ones over the ropes. Although the 23-year-old played several sensational shot during the course of his knock, his reverse-scoop off James Anderson hogged the maximum limelight. Rishabh Pant Will Be an All-Time Great, Predicts BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

The incident took place in the 83rd over of the Indian innings. As Pant was batting on 89 and Anderson – the most successful pacer in Test cricket – was operating with the new ball, the youngster was expected to play regular shots. On the contrary, he unleashed a reverse sweep to collect a boundary in the third-man region. Seeing Anderson’s full-length delivery, the wicket-keeper switched his hands swiftly and got the desired result. While the stunning shot helped Pant enter the 90’s, it also set Twitter on fire. Have a look! IND vs ENG Test 2021: See the Ball and React, That's My USP, Says Rishabh Pant.

Watch Video:

Did anyone play this shot before Rishabh Pant against Jimmy Anderson with the new ball?#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/eay4Wx0CSE — ▪️ (@flickofkohli) March 5, 2021

Virender Sehwag Delighted!!

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX. That's my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

Inspiring Story!!

Rishabh Pant’s father bought him a $250 bat when he was eight. His mother wasn’t too happy at the hole it put in the family’s savings, as they shared one room in Roorkee. Fast forward 15 years and Rishabh is reversing Jimmy Anderson with the new ball. Money well spent. #INDvENG — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) March 5, 2021

Some Audacity!!

I still haven't recovered from this shot man. Reverse sweeping 600+ wicket taker James Anderson with second new ball. Fuck me 🥵🥵🥵 Rishab Pant. Take a bow. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BAmwMyobo8 — Naughty PT (@fpl_pt) March 5, 2021

Hilarious!!

Rishab Pant : "You have to respect the Bowler." Also Rishab Pant against Anderson : pic.twitter.com/JEyyXMdvMP — Adish 🏏 (@36_NotAllOut) March 5, 2021

Even RCB Was Shocked!!

A reverse sweep. Against James Anderson. Bowling with the new ball🤯 1️⃣0⃣0⃣-run stand comes up between Pant and Washi! What a fabulous partnership when Team 🇮🇳 needed it badly!😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/EhqVsM6qEJ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 5, 2021

Memes In Action!!

Rishabh pant to Anderson😂 pic.twitter.com/k9Kn8VW88q — Positive entropy (@EntropyPositive) March 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Pant also brought up his century with a sensational six in the mid-wicket region. At stumps on Day 2, India were 294/7 with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) being the two batsmen at the crease. The home team has already gained an 89-run first-innings lead, and it would be interesting to see how far they’ll go. On the other hand, England need to buckle up to get back in the contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).