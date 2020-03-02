Virat Kohli-Led Indian Cricket Team Brutally Trolled by Netizens After Facing 2-0 Series Whitewash Vs New Zealand in Tests

Virat Kohli Congratulates Henry Nicholls (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

There is only bad news for Indian Cricket team fans as India lost to New Zealand in the two matches Test Series. This is India's first whitewash defeat in six years. Virat Kohli and his men lost to Kiwis in IND vs NZ 2nd Test match by seven wickets. The game which was being played at Christchurch in New Zealand ended on Day 3 as New Zealand easily chased down the target of 132 runs by just losing three wickets. Kane Williamson led New Zealand team has all reason to rejoice as they not only have beaten the topmost side in Test but have also gained some valuable points in ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. Meanwhile, netizens have all reasons to troll Virat Kohli and his side for 2-0 whitewash series defeat against New Zealand in Tests, let us have a look at some of the funny tweets below. India vs New Zealand Stat Highlights 2nd Test 2020: From Virat Kohli’s Third-Longest Streak Without a Ton to Becoming Tim Southee’s Bunny, Records Made at Christchurch.

To summarise India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first where India somehow managed to put up 242 runs on the board where Prithvi Shaw showed brave hart. Shaw made 54 runs from 64 balls and was also well supported by Cheteshwar Pujara 54 runs slow knock. Kyle Jamieson took his maiden five-wicket haul in this inning, as he had figures of 5/45. In reply, New Zealand also scored only 235 runs where Mohammed Shami bowled a brilliant spell of 4/81. In the 2nd inning, Indian batsmen completely fell apart to the pace of Tim Southee, Trent Boult as they got restricted on meagre 124 runs. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored a fifty each ensuring that the team cross the line with ease. New Zealand chased down the target of 132 runs by just losing three wickets. Now let us have a look at some funny tweets. IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match 2020 Result: Virat Kohli-Led India Suffer First Test Whitewash in 6 Years, New Zealand Seal Series 2–0 With Seven-Wicket Win.

Asian Team Shouldn't Play Test on Foreign Soil

Virat Kohli's Behaviour Outside India

Ravi Shastri Compared to Government of India

What is the similarity between @RaviShastriOfc and Union Government of India ? Both continue to state that "All is Well"; but the reality is in sharp contrast #INDvsNZ — Nishant (@VermaNishant7) March 2, 2020

Batsmen Put Up a Disappointing Show

India had lost to SA and ENG but the matches were closer. India fought well in some of the matches. In NZ they have just surrendered without a fight. Batsmen did not support the bowlers at all. Disappointing morning. Next tour after 3 years.#INDvsNZ #INDvsNZTestCricket — Hamza Jamal (@iamhamzaj) March 2, 2020

A Fan Troll Virat Kohli For Scoring Centuries at Home

A Fan Missing Rohit Sharma!

Missed #RohitSharma in both ODI & & Test Series... He would have been that one player who could have changed the course of the game... Even #ViratKohli lost his form. Hope we come back strong Against SA in upcoming ODI Series #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ #INDvsNZTestCricket #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ggMlONM3MO — Surendra (@n_suren) March 2, 2020

Indian Fans Wake Up to See Their Team Defeat

India Better Playing Series Against Sri Lanka or West Indies

Dear Indian Cricket Team, please come home soon and play next series with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Or West Indies..... Sorry 🙃 Regards Disappointed fan #INDvsNZ — Siva Kumar Tweets ✍️ (@imSivaKumar7) March 2, 2020

New Zealand with this series win now moves on to the third position in ICC World Test Championship points table with 180 points. India still continues to be at the top with 360 points. India will now play against South Africa at home in three matches ODI series beginning from March 12, 2020.