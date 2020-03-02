India vs New Zealand Stat Highlights 2nd Test 2020: From Virat Kohli’s Third-Longest Streak Without a Ton to Becoming Tim Southee’s Bunny, Records Made at Christchurch

Virat Kohli Stares After Getting Dismissed (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell killed any chances of an Indian revival before Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls drove New Zealand home to a seven-wicket victory and completed a 2-0 Test series whitewash over India. New Zealand, who beat India by 10 wickets in the 1st Test match, completed a resounding victory at Christchurch to record their 101st Test win and also notch up successive Test series clean-sweep at home against India. India, who had started Day 3 of the 2nd Test on 96/6 before folding for 124, did bring some respite with three quick wickets but the century-run opening partnership had all but snapped off any hopes of a favourable result. Take a look at all the records and stats that were created in the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match. Virat Kohli-Led India Suffer First Test Whitewash in 6 Years, New Zealand Seal Series 2–0 With Seven-Wicket Win.

India, who landed at Christchurch already 0-1 behind in the two-Test match series, failed to show much improvement with the bat after the disappointment at Wellington. Asked to bat first, India bundled for 242 thanks to fighting half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. But the bowlers brought the visitors back into the contest and handed India a 9-run first-innings lead after bowling New Zealand out for 235. Mohammed Shami took four, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed three and Ravindra Jadeja two of the other three wickets. New Zealand Vs India, Highlights And Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

The batsmen then needed to respond but neither did with the highest score in India’s second innings being the 24 off 88 deliveries from Pujara. It was a shame that only four Indian batsmen managed to cross double figures while the rest hooked, pulled and poked back into the dressing room. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, who had taken two wickets each in the 1st innings, took three and four wickets respectively while 1st Test hero and New Zealand’s most successful bowler from the 1st innings of the 2nd Test, Kyle Jamieson, who had taken his maiden Test fifer on Day 1, added one more to his tally.

# New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in the 2nd Test match to clean sweep the two-match Test series

# New Zealand have now beaten India in successive Test series at home

#This was New Zealand’s 101st Test win in international cricket

# The 0-2 Test series defeat in New Zealand is the first time India have been whitewashed in a Test series since the defeat to Australia in 2014/15 by the same margin

# This was India’s first series defeat in Test cricket after five successive Test series wins and first since the 1-3 defeat in England in 2018

# Kane Williamson has now won 9 of the 13 Test matches in which he has won the toss and opted to field first, only three international captains have more

# Virat Kohli has now gone 22 innings in international cricket without scoring a hundred, which is his third worse run and first since 2014

# New Zealand’s opening pair of Tom Latham and Tom Blundell became only the sixth opening pair to record a hundred-run partnership in 4th innings against India

# New Zealand are now unbeaten in their last 12 Test matches at home and haven’t lost any since 2017

# New Zealand have also won all of their last six Test series at home

# Kyle Jamieson recorded his maiden Test five-wicket haul in the 1st innings of IND vs NZ 2nd Test match

# Prithvi Shaw registered his maiden Test fifty in international cricket outside the Indian subcontinent

# Tim Southee has now dismissed Virat Kohli 10 times in international cricket, the most number of times any bowler has removed Kohli

Virat Kohli continued his run of poor-string of scores managing only 3 & 14 in two innings of this Test match. Kohli has now gone 22 international innings with a hundred his third worse run in 11 years at the top level. The run-machine was dismissed by Tim Southee in the 1st innings which made the veteran New Zealand pacer the most successful bowler against Kohli.