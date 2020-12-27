MS Dhoni has been named as captain as ICC announce their Men’s ODI team of the decade. The former Indian skipper – who was also named the captain of T20I team of the decade – was phenomenal last decade and guided the Men in Blue to numerous memorable triumphs including the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the other two Indians in the list, and there aren’t many who can question ICC’s decision. The duo have been nothing but phenomenal in ODI cricket this decade and unsurprisingly received the honour. MS Dhoni Named Captain of ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade.

Speaking of the other players in the playing XI, Australia’s David Warner has been named Rohit’s opening partner. Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and former South African captain AB de Villiers is placed at number four in the line-up. Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is at placed at number five with skipper and wicket-keeper Dhoni at six. England’s hero from 2019 World Cup triumph, Ben Stokes is the other all-rounder in the team.

Here's ICC's ODI Team Of the Decade!!

Coming to the bowlers, Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and his New Zealand counterpart Trent Boult has also been included for their terrific show. South Africa’s leg-spinner Imran Tahir will help Hasan in the spin department while Sri Lanka’s talismanic pacer Lasith Malinga is the last name in the prominent team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).