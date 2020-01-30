Virat Kohli Shares a Thoughtful Message After India’s Super Over Victory in 3rd T20I Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli's Twitter Post (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli is certainly enjoying the time of his life as he recently became the first Indian captain to clinch a T20I series on New Zealand soil after his team’s super-over triumph against New Zealand in third 3rd T20I. Kohli’s reaction after the victory was nothing but priceless and as his celebrations were clearly depicting his delight. Well, one could easily say that the batting juggernaut is having a great time and that’s exactly what was seen in the cricketer’s latest post on social media. A day after India’s triumph, the 31-year old took to his official Twitter account and shared a picture with a thoughtful caption. India vs New Zealand Stat Highlights 3rd T20I 2020: Kiwis Lose Fifth Super Over in T20Is As Virat Kohli and Co Clinch Series 3–0.

“Life is a blessing,” read the snap posted by the star batsman on the micro-blogging website. Well, India have already bagged the series and the number-one ranked ODI and Test batsman will want to enhance his glee by registering a clean sweet. In the ongoing T20I series, Kohli has played some handy cameos which proved to be crucial in the visitor’s win. However, one still has not seen the best of the batsman in the ongoing series and the shackles can be broken in the next match. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s latest Twitter post.

View Post:

Life is a blessing. 😇 pic.twitter.com/5MWTmUxWeA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 30, 2020

With India already winning the series, the left two matches are nothing but a dead-rubber. However, the Men in Blue will want to carry the momentum forward in order to bag the next two games too. On the other hand, the Kiwis will play for pride and will want to avoid another loss. The fourth T20I will be played on January 30 (Friday) at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.