India vs New Zealand Stat Highlights 3rd T20I 2020: Kiwis Lose Fifth Super Over in T20Is As Virat Kohli and Co Clinch Series 3–0

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Riding on two brilliant sixes by Rohit Sharma, India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I of the series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, clinching the series 3-0. Chasing 18 runs in the one-over eliminator, Rohit and Rahul come out to just with the aim to give nostalgia to New Zealand about their super-over history. Well, they successfully managed to do so, courtesy, back to back sixes by Hitman in the last two balls when the Men in Blue needed 10 off the last two deliveries. The veteran Tim Southee couldn’t restrict the swashbuckling batsman as India sprinkled salt on New Zealand’s wounds. Below, we’ll look at the stat highlights of the match. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Earlier in the game, Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat first. The didn’t seem to be impeccable as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave their side a flying start with the former scoring a half-century. However, India’s middle-order wasn’t quite up to the mark but the visitors still managed to score 179 runs in the first innings.

Chasing a challenging-looking target, Williamson came out to bat in the sixth over and attacked the bowlers from the outset. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal looked completely ineffective against the ever calm and composed batsman as he rained fours and sixes to guide his side over the line. He went on to score 95 runs which didn’t prove to be enough as the home side felt one-run short of the required target and subsequently, lost the match in the super-over. During the course of the high-voltage clash, many prestigious records were registered. Let’s look at some of those.

# By accumulating 95 runs, Kane Williamson registered his highest-ever T20I score.

# Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest batsman (219 innings) to accumulate 10000 International runs as an opener.

# This was India’s first-ever appearance in a super-over.

# New Zealand played their 6th T20I super-over, most for any side.

# The Kiwis lost five of those super-over encounters in T20 Internationals.

# Jasprit Bumrah conceded 45 runs in the match, his second-most expensive T20I spell.

With this triumph, Virat Kohli and Co have clinched the series 2-1 and will now eye to register a clean sweep. On the other hand, the home team will look to battle for pride in the next game. The fourth T20I will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.