The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host a high-stakes encounter as the Gujarat Titans (GT) welcome the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Match 30 of the IPL 2026 season on Monday, 20 April. The two teams enter this fixture with contrasting momentum, making it a pivotal game for their respective playoff aspirations. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian match scorecard here.

The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are currently on a three-match winning streak, having successfully recovered from an early-season slump. In contrast, Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are struggling to find consistency, having lost four consecutive matches heading into this evening's clash.

GT vs MI Match Schedule and Timing

The match is scheduled to take place under the floodlights in Ahmedabad, with a significant crowd expected at the world's largest cricket stadium. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match.

Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (Match 30)

Date: Monday, 20 April 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Toss Time: 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)

Match Start: 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

How to Watch GT vs MI Live Streaming Online

In India, the official digital rights for the 2026 season are held by JioHotstar (the unified platform following the Disney-Reliance merger). Fans can stream every ball live on the JioHotstar app and website.

For international viewers, the streaming options vary by region:

United Kingdom: Matches are available via the Sky Go app for Sky Sports subscribers.

United States & Canada: Live streaming is provided by Willow TV, available through platforms like Sling TV.

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go will broadcast the match live.

GT vs MI Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which provides coverage in English, Hindi, and several regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: PBKS Maintain Undefeated Streak; KKR Earn First Win.

While there is no official "free" telecast on national terrestrial channels, certain mobile service providers in India offer complimentary access to JioHotstar through specific prepaid and postpaid data plans. Additionally, fans in select MENA countries (including the UAE and Saudi Arabia) can access a free stream via the Cricbuzz app.

Team News: Rohit Sharma Returns?

The biggest talking point for Mumbai Indians is the potential return of Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener missed the previous fixture against Punjab due to a hamstring strain but was declared fit by the bowling coach during the pre-match press conference. His return would be a significant boost for an MI batting lineup that has leaned heavily on Quinton de Kock, who recently struck an unbeaten century.

Gujarat Titans will look to their captain, Shubman Gill, who has scored half-centuries in each of their last three victories. The GT bowling attack, featuring Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna, remains one of the most formidable in the tournament.

Pitch and Conditions

The Ahmedabad surface has traditionally favoured batters, though the evening humidity often brings the "dew factor" into play during the second innings. Captains winning the toss this season have generally opted to bowl first to take advantage of the easier batting conditions under the lights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).