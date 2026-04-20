Nepal National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) tour of Nepal officially begins today, Monday, 20 April 2026, with a high-stakes first T20 International at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. This two-match series serves as a critical build-up for both nations ahead of the ICC CWC League 2 fixtures scheduled to follow later this month. Where to Watch Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

With both teams currently separated by just one position in the ICC T20I rankings, UAE at 17th and Nepal at 18th, the contest at Kirtipur is expected to be a closely fought battle under floodlights.

Nepal vs UAE Match Schedule and Timing

The first T20I is scheduled to commence in the late afternoon, taking advantage of the newly installed floodlight facilities at the TU Ground.

Fixture: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, 1st T20I

Date: Monday, 20 April 2026

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Match Start: 04:45 IST How to Watch Nepal vs UAE Free Live Streaming Online

Fans looking to stream the match online can access the live feed through Kantipur Max HD's YouTube channel.

Nepal vs UAE Free Live Streaming

Nepal vs UAE Free Telecast and TV Channels

In Nepal, the match will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV HD and Action Sports. These channels provide free-to-air coverage for local television viewers. JioHotstar Glitch Mars KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online, Fans React.

In the UAE and parts of the Middle East, fans can tune in via CricLife on the Etisalat/e& platform. Additionally, the Nepal Cricket (CAN) official YouTube channel often provides a live stream for international audiences, which serves as a popular free-to-watch option globally.

Nepal enters this series with a slightly modified squad. All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee takes the captaincy reins in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Paudel. The home side will also rely heavily on the leg-spin of Sandeep Lamichhane and the explosive batting of Kushal Bhurtel.

The UAE, led by the prolific Muhammad Waseem, arrives with a balanced squad featuring key performers like Aayan Afzal Khan and Alishan Sharafu. The visitors have a strong record in Kirtipur and will look to exploit any early-season rustiness in the Nepal lineup.

The weather in Kirtipur is forecast to be clear with temperatures around 26°C, making for ideal playing conditions. The pitch at the TU Ground traditionally offers good bounce for pacers early on but tends to assist spinners as the match progresses. With this being a day-night fixture, the "dew factor" during the second innings may play a significant role in the captain’s decision at the toss.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).