Mumbai, May 12: Virat Kohli's Test career is full of amazing performances, but let's take a look at top five innings that really stand out. These knocks are a mix of sheer dominance, grit, and match-winning ability, showcasing why he's considered one of the best batsmen ever.

254 vs South Africa

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Instagram @indiancricketteam)

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli made 254 in the second test vs South Africa in 2019 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

141 vs Australia

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Instagram @indiancrickettteam)

Virat Kohli made 141 in the first test in the five-match test series, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. His innings included 16 fours and a six.

153 vs South Africa

Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: X/@imVkohli)

Virat Kohli made 153 against South Africa in the second test, at SuperSport Centurion, in Centurion. He played this innings back in 2018. His innings included 15 fours.

235 vs England

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Instagram @indiancricketteam)

Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings of 235 back in 2016 against England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. His innings included 25 fours and a six,

211 vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: X @cricketcomau)

Virat Kohli made 211 against New Zealand in the third test, back in 2018. His innings included 20 fours.