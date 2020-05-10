Mothers Day 2020 Greetings: Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Virender Sehwag Lead Sports Fraternity in Wishing Mothers on Their Special Day

Sports Fraternity Wish Mothers Day (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Instagram)

Mother’s day 2020 is a special day to acknowledge the love and care of every mother towards their children. On the occasion of the special day, many prominent personalities of sports fraternity like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina took to their respective social media accounts and posted heartfelt messages for their mothers. The life of a sportsperson is filled with obstacles and a lot of hardship and dedication is required to play the game at the highest level. Mothers of these sports stars have also played a significant role in helping their son or daughter achieve all the success. Thus, on the occasion of Mother’s day, these stars showcased their love for their mothers. Mother’s Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

Mother's Day is celebrated in several countries around the world. However, the dates of the special day change every year. However, it is largely observed in the second Sunday of May and hence, this year we celebrate the day on May 9. On many occasions, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have acknowledged the contribution of their mothers in their hard time. Thus, their wishes on the mother’s day were on the cards. Have a look.

Sachin's Message To His AAI!!

You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me. 🙏 Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's Heart-Melting Post!!

Suresh Raina Extend Wishes!!

Virender Sehwag Wishes Mothers All Around World!!

Sushma Verma's Adorable Message!!

David Warner Wishes In His Own Style!!

Saina Nehwal Remembers Mother's Prayer!!

Meanwhile, many major sporting events all around the world have been postponed or called off owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has also been postponed indefinitely and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala T20 extravaganza.