Virender Sehwag Sends Home-Cooked Food for Migrant Workers, Urges Followers to Donate (See Pics)

Virender Sehwag and Son pack Food For Migrant Labourers. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 29: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is being lauded on social media after he revealed sending meals for migrant workers as coronavirus continues to cause havoc in the country. Sehwag put up pictures of himself, along with his family, packing home-cooked food for the needy. He also shared photographs of the food reaching the people. The former opener also urged his followers to donate and offered his foundation's help as well.

Sehwag's post read: "The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and getting it distributed to the most needy migrant labourers in these times in a satisfaction few things can match." "If you like to contribute by making good for 100 people from your own home please DM on Twitter to @sehwagfoundatn," he wrote further. Virender Sehwag Uses ‘Truck’ Image to Advice People on Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (See Pic).

Virender Sehwag's Tweet

The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and courtsey the wonderful people at @udayfoundation distributing it to migrant labourers is the beauty of #GharSeSewa .If you would like to offer food seva for 100 people please DM to @SehwagFoundatn pic.twitter.com/Aar4INi64J — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 28, 2020

Harbhajan Singh took note of Sehwag's good deed and lauded the former opener by writing in the comment section: "Well done Lala." Young Kings XI Punjab cricketer Mayank Dagar also appreciated Sehwag's efforts and wrote: "Amazing gesture and contribution sir."

Virender Sehwag's Tweet

#GharSeSewa in full swing. Home cooked food made with love,served with love. If you too would like to make food for 100 people in your own kitchen, send a DM with your mob num & location to @SehwagFoundatn or @udayfoundation & #FeedWithLove . Bhalaai ki supply rukni nahi chahiye pic.twitter.com/dJwM3iQCAA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 21, 2020

Former and current cricketers have joined hands in India's fight against the pandemic. From donating money in PM Care's fund to auctioning jerseys, cricketers have been doing their bit for the community in these unprecedented times.