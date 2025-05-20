Abhishek Sharma's on-field clash with Digvesh Rathi became one of the biggest talking points of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 19. After Digvesh Rathi dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 59 in the second innings, the Lucknow Super Giants spinner gave a send-off to the Sunrisers Hyderabad left-hander and also performed his trademark 'notebook' celebration. The two cricketers subsequently got involved in a heated argument and the players and umpires had to intervene to ensure that the matter did not escalate. Amidst this, there have been claims of Abhishek Sharma being slapped after the match and here we will take a look at the truth about the incident. IPL 2025: LSG’s Digvesh Rathi Gets One-Game Suspension, SRH Batter Abhishek Sharma Fined 25 Percent of Match Fees for On-Field Altercation.

Both Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma attracted fines from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) as a result of their on-field altercation. However, the two young cricketers seemed to put behind them what had transpired on the field after they shook hands and also chatted with each other, with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also present at the scene. Several news websites have come up with a sensational claim of Abhishek Sharma being slapped and that the BCCI vice-president had to step in to take control of things. Here are some examples. Digvesh Rathi Brings Out His Controversial 'Notebook Celebration' Again After Dismissing Ishan Kishan During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'Abhishek Sharma Slapped'

Another News Website Makes Similar Sensational Claim

Was Abhishek Sharma Slapped After the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match?

While there have been misleading claims made by popular news websites about Abhishek Sharma being slapped, the reality is far from that. It is important to know that Abhishek Sharma was not slapped and neither did his spat with Digvesh Rathi escalate after the match, which could have caused BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla to take charge. As mentioned before, both players were seen chatting after the match, seemingly burying the hatchet. However, the claims of Abhishek Sharma being slapped emanate from a viral video after the match. Take a look at it below. Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi Engage in Heated Argument, Umpires Separate the Duo During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

LSG Assistant Coach Vijay Dahiya Chats With Abhishek Sharma

Thappad toh bnta tha 💀 pic.twitter.com/H4HRKCkHqH — Tarun (@saddapunjab10) May 19, 2025

In the viral video above, Vijay Dahiya was seen chatting with Abhishek Sharma after the match during the time of customary handshakes between the two teams and their support staff members. Vijay Dahiya was seen gently tapping Abhishek Sharma on his cheek, a gesture which many coaches would do with a young cricketer. The video was shared with the caption stating that it was a slap and the misleading claim got further magnified by the websites. On the contrary, it was a pretty normal gesture, one which can also be understood in good light and does not have to be sensationalised, interpreting the gesture as a slap. The above headlines, hence, are nothing but clickbait with the reality being something different.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma played a scintillating innings of 59 runs off just 20 deliveries, hitting four fours and six sixes at a strike-rate of 295 as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. With this defeat, Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs, becoming the fifth team to be eliminated.

