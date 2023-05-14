What is a diamond duck in cricket? Many fans might wonder about this terminology after it was used to describe Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal during the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14. A duck is used to refer to a batter’s score when he/she is dismissed without scoring in a match. We have heard the term golden duck quite a lot of times, both in past as well as in recent times. It is used when a batter is dismissed on the first ball he/she faces in a match. So how is it different from a diamond duck? Dream11 Points Rule for Impact Player: Will You Get Fantasy Points for New Substitute Rule in IPL 2023? Here’s All You Need to Know.

While getting out for any kind of duck or a low score is pretty unfortunate for a batter, a diamond duck can be considered one of the unluckiest forms of dismissals. The terminology 'diamond duck' is used to describe a batter's dismissal when he/she is out without facing a ball. The only way this happens is when the batter, who is generally at the non-striker's end, gets dismissed and falls short of the crease while trying to complete a run. A similar thing happened with Ashwin, who was at the non-striker's end. Shimron Hetmyer, his Rajasthan Royals teammate, played a shot and called him for a quick run. Ashwin ran hard and it seemed he made his ground while Anuj Rawat, the wicketkeeper, knocked the stumps with a throw. TV replays showed Ashwin falling short of his crease, not by much.

There are few other ducks in cricket as well, apart from golden duck and diamond duck. There’s a silver duck, which is used when a batter is dismissed on his second ball. When a batter gets out the first ball of an innings, it is called a ‘platinum duck’ while a ‘laughing duck’ is used when a dismissal ends an innings.

