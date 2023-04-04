One of the biggest innovations this year’s Indian Premier League has witnessed is the ‘Impact Player’ rule, which has certainly grabbed a lot of attention this year. Apart from the traditional playing XI, teams in a match in IPL 2023 can pick one substitute player each from a list of five additional players and can introduce one of these cricketers during any point of a game, apart from in-between an over which can be done only when a wicket falls. Chennai Super Kings’ youngster Tushar Deshpande became the first-ever Impact Player in the history of the IPL when he replaced Ambati Rayudu in the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31. What is Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023? Know All About New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Season 16.

But, did you know that this Impact Player rule was inspired Big Bash League (BBL)’s ‘X-Factor Rule’? The Australian T20 league introduced this rule in the 2020-21 season. Under this innovation, a captain of a team would have to submit two additional player names in addition to naming the playing XI. And this ‘X-Factor’ player could come in beyond the 10th over of the first innings. This player can also replace any batter or bowler (for the fielding side). This player however cannot have bowled or batted multiple over. But the IPL has innovated this concept and introduced the ‘Impact Player’ rule where a team can choose from five substitute players. Dream11 Points Rule for Impact Player: Will You Get Fantasy Points for New Substitute Rule in IPL 2023? Here’s All You Need to Know.

Interestingly, the BBL has scrapped this X-Factor rule after getting feedback from the teams and the fans. Now, the teams have a traditional playing XI with substitutes only in the form of fielders and concussion replacements. The ‘Impact Player’ rule has made its debut in this edition of the IPL and although it has been just seven matches, this innovation has been used by all the teams in this competition. Teams have preferred using an extra batter or bowler, depending on what they were doing in that particular innings. A memorable use of this rule saw Lucknow Super Giants introduce Krishnappa Gowtham with just one ball remaining in their innings after a wicket had fallen. And the right-hander struck a massive six to finish off the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).