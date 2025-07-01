IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Preview: India started the five-Test match series against England with a loss in the first Test match at Headingley. They are now 0-1 down in the series and have a steep task in hand to recover from the match. Captain Shubman Gill is leading the troops for the first time and that too away from home under a challenging environment, He will have his task cut out. Meanwhile, coach Gautam Gambhir is also under pressure as he is yet to win a big red-ball series and India have already suffered a loss here. India take on England in the second of the five Test matches at Edgbaston starting from July 02. India will look to get back in the series by winning this match. They lost at Headingley with Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI and they have to decide if they will go in the Test without him and if they can afford to go 2-0 down with him absent. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star India Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Second Match in Birmingham.

India started the first match with a strong batting performance as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scored centuries. India were 430/3 at one point of time and it looked like they will bat out England. But the hosts came back strong, cleaning the Indian tail quickly and batted well too conceding only a 6-run lead in the first innings. India batted well once again in the second innings this time KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries but the target of 371 they set in front of England was not enough. The hosts chased it rather comfortably and went ahead in the series. India's most discussed areas to be improved has been their slip catching, seam bowling variety and Gill's captaincy along with the poor batting from the tail.

England, meanwhile have the opportunity to go from strength to strength in the series. They were rather rusty in the first Test match with the bowlers struggling at times to scalp wickets. Although Brydon Carse bowled really well throughout the game and Josh Tongue cleaned up the Indian tail both times, Chris Woakes couldn't show what he is capable off. England will want their bowling to perform better and create more pressure on the Indian batter. The same can be said about the captaincy of Ben Stokes as well and he is expected to get better through the series. India will bring set plans for Ben Duckett which opens up windows for the likes of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope to score big.

When is IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025?

The India national cricket team vs England national cricket team second Test 2025 will take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 01, Wednesday and has a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs ENG H2H Record in Tests?

England and India have historically clashed with each other 137 times in Tests. Among those 31 matches, England have won 55 times while India took the upper hand in 35 matches. 50 matches have ended in draws. Out of the last five encounters, India have won four times while for England the only victory came in the last match. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: England Pacer Chris Woakes Expects Another Good Batting Surface at Edgbaston Against India.

Who Are The IND vs ENG 2nd Test Key Players?

Ben Duckett Shubman Gill Rishabh Pant Joe Root Yashasvi Jaiswal

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Sam James Cook, Jamie Overton.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

