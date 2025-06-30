Birmingham, Jun 30 (PTI) Chris Woakes, the senior most member of the England pace attack, is expecting another good batting surface at Edgbaston following the run fest in the series opener against India.

The pitch had a prominent grass cover two days before the second Test but it is dry underneath considering the heat here. The grass will be trimmed anyway ahead of toss on Wednesday.

Also Read | When is IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India Women vs England Women Match Preview.

Potentially, it could be another contest between the batting unit of both teams. England bowlers, including Woakes, gained a lot of confidence from bowling out India twice in Leeds, causing two lower-order batting collapses.

"We did well in terms of being able to take 20 wickets (in Leeds). When they got ahead of the game with the bat, we managed to drag ourselves back into the game, which is really important and a good skill to have. But moving forward to here, I'm sure we are looking at another good batting surface.

Also Read | Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? Know All About South African Batter Who Became Youngest Cricketer To Score A 150 in Test Cricket.

"There's good weather around. So, it might be another hard week for the bowlers. But we'll obviously look at the things that we did well last week and try to put the things that we didn't do so well right this week," said 36-year-old Woakes, who is used by England mainly in home Tests.

Woakes only got one wicket at Leeds and as a senior pacer more is expected from him. Captain Ben Stokes got the ball to move the most in the first Test while Josh Tongue was effective in cleaning up India's tail.

The team is also missing the services of injured Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, who was expected to make a comeback at Edgbaston but has pulled out due to a family emergency.

"I've played a lot of my England games with Jimmy (James Anderson) and Broadie (Stuart Broad). It is different not having them around," Woakes, who has played 58 Tests, said.

"But it's also a great opportunity for myself and it's good to pass on a little bit of knowledge to the younger guys who haven't played as much Test cricket. And I am also learning from them," he said of his role in the team.

Woakes was also asked about India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who slammed two centuries at Leeds.

"Rishabh's a player who you don't really know what's coming next. He's a player who keeps you on your toes as a bowler, which is sometimes exciting to bowl against.

"Sometimes he can put you on the back foot as a bowler, but he makes the game move forward, exciting to be a part of the game when he's at the crease,” Woakes added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)