After a debacle in the Test series, the India national cricket team will look to earn lost pride when the Men in Blue take on the South Africa national cricket team in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Stand-in captain KL Rahul will lead India in the absence of Shubman Gill, who is out due to a neck injury. The Proteas will be skippered by Temba Bavuma, who will be eager to continue his success story in Asia. IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025: A Look at Virat Kohli's Record Against South Africa Ahead of Clash at Ranchi.

However, the focus of attention will be on the returning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, making their return after the IND vs AUS ODIs 2025. A lot of selection conundrum exists for the management, given players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshit Rana all coming in after solid domestic performances, giving established players a run for their money.

South Africa, too, have several key players back in the ODI set-up, who missed the Pakistan tour. Marco Jansen, David Miller, Aiden Markram, and Keshav Maharaj are adding experience to the squad, which is brimming with youngsters.

When is IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st ODI Test 2025 is set to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, starting on November 30. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 is set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs SA 2025: Look at How Ten Days of Hard Grind in Mumbai Helped South Africa Spinner Simon Harmer To Bamboozle India at Eden Gardens.

What is The IND vs SA H2H Record in Test Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and the South Africa National Cricket Team have faced each other in 94 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In terms of head-to-head record, South Africa have an advantage, winning 51 matches so far as compared to India's 40 victories. A total of three IND vs SA ODI matches ended in a no-result. Rohit Sharma Smashes Massive Sixes In Net Session Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Who Are the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Rohit Sharma Dewald Brewis Virat Kohli Nandre Burger Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Likely XI vs IND: Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenelan Subrayen

