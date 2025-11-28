Rohit Sharma looked aggressive in the net session as he looked for some good preparation for the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025, that is scheduled to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Sunday, November 30. In an undated video which has gone viral, Rohit Sharma was seen batting with Virat Kohli at the other end and the star opener was spotted coming down the track to launch the spinners over their head. Fans loved how Rohit was preparing to negate South Africa's spin attack in the middle overs and made the video viral on social media. When is IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

Rohit Sharma Smashes Massive Sixes In Net Session Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025

Cute cute 40s and 80s coming back.🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/hjvPX31MdA — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 27, 2025

