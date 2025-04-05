The rise of Matheesha Pathirana in international cricket is largely attributed to the Sri Lankan cricketer's stint with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings. Former CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni unearthed Pathirana and showed belief in the youngster during crunch moments, which the cricketer often talks about. In a new documentary on CSK's YouTube channel, Pathirana opened up about his relationship with MS Dhoni, whom the Sri Lanka national team cricketer considers as his 'Father'. Apart from Pathirana, the pacer's mother also talked about her son's admiration of Dhoni. The 22-year-old expanded on his love for Dhoni with an emotional quote, "I treat MS Dhoni as my father figure because of what he has done for me in cricket. The support he has given me in cricket is very similar to what my father gave me at home,". You can check the full 30-minute documentary below. MS Dhoni To Announce Retirement After CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Fans Speculate After Legendary Wicketkeeper-Batter's Parents Arrive at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Matheesha Pathirana Talks About MS Dhoni

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)