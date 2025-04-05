Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the spotlight has been on the legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is playing for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Many fans have speculated that after the conclusion of the IPL 2025, Dhoni might announce his retirement from cricket. Chennai Super Kings are set to host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni's parents have arrived to watch the match. Dhoni's parents' arrival at the stadium has once again sparked speculation about the former captain's retirement announcement from the IPL. Many fans have speculated that this might be the last match for MS Dhoni in CSK's jersey, and he might hang up his boots after the match. Here are some of the reactions. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of CSK vs DC: Check Full Score of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Cricket Match.

MS Dhoni's Parents at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

One Last Match for Thala?

MS Dhoni's Final Cricket Game?

One Last Time in CSK Jersey?

MS Dhoni's Parents Arrive at Stadium to Cheer Him

Farewell to Great!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)