Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the spotlight has been on the legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is playing for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Many fans have speculated that after the conclusion of the IPL 2025, Dhoni might announce his retirement from cricket. Chennai Super Kings are set to host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni's parents have arrived to watch the match. Dhoni's parents' arrival at the stadium has once again sparked speculation about the former captain's retirement announcement from the IPL. Many fans have speculated that this might be the last match for MS Dhoni in CSK's jersey, and he might hang up his boots after the match. Here are some of the reactions. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of CSK vs DC: Check Full Score of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Cricket Match.

MS Dhoni's Parents at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Dhoni’s parents in the stadium 👀 — Gargi Raut (@gargiraut15) April 5, 2025

One Last Match for Thala?

Big breaking 🔥🔥🔥🔥 MS Dhoni's parents are in the stadium at Chepauk to cheer Dhoni. This may be the last match of Dhoni. #DhoniRetirement#CSKvDC#IPLpic.twitter.com/T1XthitbGU — 🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️ (@RohitmanS_45) April 5, 2025

MS Dhoni's Final Cricket Game?

MS Dhoni's parents have come to the stadium watch today's match, after a long long time. CSK have added Ayush Mhatre to their reserves. Close CSK officials have been hinting it subtly. All things points towards one direction - is this MS Dhoni's final cricket game? pic.twitter.com/5cZ40UlI41 — Aakash (@AakashCric) April 5, 2025

One Last Time in CSK Jersey?

MS Dhoni has decided — this evening at Chepauk will be his final outing in a CSK jersey. Star Sports confirms his parents are in the stands. A legendary chapter closes where it all began…💔💛 #Thala#MSDhoni#CSKvsDCpic.twitter.com/F4rCgVwCNx — CricFreak69 (@Twi_Swastideep) April 5, 2025

MS Dhoni's Parents Arrive at Stadium to Cheer Him

MS Dhoni's parents are in the stadium at Chepauk to cheer Dhoni. This may be the last match of Dhoni. RCB denied a dream farewell for Thala. CSK fans will never forgive RCB for this. But why am I laughing ? 🤐#ViratKohli#Dhoni#CSKvDC#IPL#IPLonJioStar#ipltickets#ipl18pic.twitter.com/bUz30Ar6i4 — Dharma Watch (@dharma_watch) April 5, 2025

Farewell to Great!

Commentators are saying that both of MS Dhoni's parents are present in the ground. They are looking for footage. If this is his last match, farewell is to be great. 🙏 — Xinger_Cric (@be_yash_1331) April 5, 2025

