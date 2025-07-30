The India national cricket team and the England national cricket team are set to take on each other in the fifth and final match of the five-match Test series. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on July 31. Ben Stokes-led England is leading the series 2-1. The two sides are coming into this contest after a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester. It's a must-win game for Shubman Gill's India. For those unversed, the last time these two sides faced each other at the same venue in 2021, the Asian Giants recorded a win. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in London.

India will need to find the right balance, as they must decide on their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has played in three out of four matches. If he is rested, it is expected that one between Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh will replace the veteran speedster. For England, one can expect some changes in their bowling attack. The Three Lions might give rest to their tired bowlers. Ahead of the India vs England 5th Test at London, fans who are eager to know the weather forecast throughout the Test match can be read below.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, London Weather Forecast

The weather prediction for Day 1 of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 in London is expected to be partly overcast conditions with a few showers in the afternoon. A full day is anticipated on Day 2 as the weather might stay sunny. Day 3 of the fifth test between both countries will be lovely, as fans can expect full action. Day 4 might see rainy periods, but long stretches of sunlight are expected on the final day of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Gautam Gambhir vs The Oval Pitch Curator Lee Fortis: Ex-India Cricketer Irfan Pathan Questions 'Double Standards', Says 'Are We Still Stuck in the Colonial Era?'

Kennington Oval Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval in London is expected to be good for pace bowling. The new red Duke's cherry will help the speedsters. Batters will enjoy their shots as there is true bounce on The Oval pitch. Spinners came into play as the game progressed. It is expected that a batting-friendly track might be there for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

