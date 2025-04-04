A fire broke outside the Ekana Cricket Stadium ahead of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match on March 4. In a video that has gone viral on social media, firefighters were seen trying their best to douse the flames with smoke emanating from the area. It was learnt that the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot after learning about the fire and their efforts bore fruit as the flames were brought under control. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants will look to return to winning ways after being outplayed by Punjab Kings in their last match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of LSG vs MI: Check Full Score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians T20 Cricket Match.

Fire Breaks Outside Ekana Cricket Stadium

