Sri Lanka (189/3) end their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high as they defeat West Indies (169/8) in match 35 of the competition by 20 runs. Having already been knocked out of the tournament, Dasun Shanaka’s men managed to produce one of their finest performances in the multi-nation event, handing West Indies third loss in four games, which in turn ends the Windies’ chance of advancing to the semi-finals. WI vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka were provided a brilliant start by the openers and then Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka managed to get a foothold in the scoring half-centuries each and leading their team to the fourth-highest total in the competition. While chasing, West Indies’ early batting struggles were once again evident as despite giving a good account of themselves, they were unable to get over the line. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from WI vs SL clash. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

# Sri Lanka recorded their sixth win over West Indies in T20 World Cups

# Wanindu Hasaranga became the leading wicket-taker (36) in T20Is in 2021

# Wanindu Hasaranga has taken the most wickets (16) in an edition of a T20 World Cup

# Pathum Nissanka scored his 3rd T20I fifty

# Charith Asalanka scored his 2nd T20I half-century

Sri Lanka have ended their T20 World Cup campaign and given their displays despite having a young team in a rebuilding phase, they will be happy with the performances. Meanwhile, West Indies will turn their attention to their next game in the competition as they face semi-final chasing rivals Australia in their final fixture.

