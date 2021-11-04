Wicket! Andre Russell provides the breakthrough for West Indies as he takes a sensational catch while diving forward off his own bowling to dismiss Kusal Perera. Kusal Perera c and b Russell 29(21).
Both Sri Lanka openers have taken a much cautious approach in this game and have managed to keep hold of their wickets. The duo will be aiming to take advantage of the last couple of overs of the fielding restrictions.
Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera begin proceedings in match 35 of T20 World Cup 2021. Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the competition and will be aiming to end their campaign on a winning note while West Indies need maximum points to keep semi-final hopes alive.
West Indies have won the toss and Kieron Pollard has opted to bowl first as they field an unchanged XI for this clash. Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara misses out for Sri Lanka as Binura Fernando comes in the side.
Welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka clash in the T20 World Cup 2021. Kieron Pollard's team are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive while Sri Lanka are aiming to end their campaign with a win.
West Indies and Sri Lanka will face off against each other in match 35 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 04, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams have had an underwhelming campaign so far but will be aiming to get maximum points. Meanwhile, we bring you the WI vs SL live score updates from the T20 World Cup. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: India Rises on Points Table With 66-Run Against Afghanistan.
The defending champions put an end to their two-game winless run when they defeated Bangladesh in their last encounter. West Indies will be aiming to build on that result and register a victory against Sri Lanka as they still have an outside chance of making it into the semi-finals as the final game with Australia could be the decider.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the competition as they have lost three consecutive games after their opening day win against Bangladesh. However, considering it was a first World T20 for most of the players, Dasun Shanaka’s squad have done well to give a great account of themselves and will aim to end the competition on a high note.
West Indies will be happy with their performance in the previous game against Bangladesh and will be aiming to replicate a similar kind of display to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka despite losing three back-to-back games, have been unlucky to be on the losing end of some very close fixtures.