West Indies and Sri Lanka will face off against each other in match 35 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 04, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams have had an underwhelming campaign so far but will be aiming to get maximum points. Meanwhile, we bring you the WI vs SL live score updates from the T20 World Cup. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: India Rises on Points Table With 66-Run Against Afghanistan.

The defending champions put an end to their two-game winless run when they defeated Bangladesh in their last encounter. West Indies will be aiming to build on that result and register a victory against Sri Lanka as they still have an outside chance of making it into the semi-finals as the final game with Australia could be the decider.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the competition as they have lost three consecutive games after their opening day win against Bangladesh. However, considering it was a first World T20 for most of the players, Dasun Shanaka’s squad have done well to give a great account of themselves and will aim to end the competition on a high note.

West Indies will be happy with their performance in the previous game against Bangladesh and will be aiming to replicate a similar kind of display to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka despite losing three back-to-back games, have been unlucky to be on the losing end of some very close fixtures.