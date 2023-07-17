On retaining the Women’s Ashes after a three-run win over England in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl, Australia captain Alyssa Healy commended her team's pride and conviction in themselves of winning the key moments in the match. Australia's thrilling victory at Southampton sees them lead 8-6 on points and retain Women’s Ashes despite losing their last three white-ball games in the series and Nat Sciver-Brunt hitting an unbeaten 111 in the second ODI. But Australia’s ploy of playing four spinners meant they were able to restrict England to 279 in a chase of 283. England Announce Squad for Ashes 2023 4th Test, James Anderson Included

"We pride ourselves to win key moments. We came here to win the Ashes and we've retained them, it's exciting and huge congratulations to the group for getting it done. Nat Sciver-Brunt played a pretty incredible innings. I thought she was going to take it away from us in the end. Our girls showed grit and determination," said Alyssa after the match ended.

Australia were also aided by Georgia Wareham hitting seamer Lauren Bell for three sixes, and a brace of fours to take 26 runs off the final over. "You talk about momentum in games and series, Wareham's innings actually swung it into our changing room at the break, and gave us a bit of a buzz. It turned crucial in the back end didn't it?" added Alyssa.

Leg-spinner Alana King, who won Player of the Match award, for her game-opening figures of three for 44, was delighted over retaining the Women's Ashes but insisted the visitors' want to win the series 10-6 in the final ODI at Taunton.

"We have retained it, which is awesome but as we have said all along, we have come to win it so we have one more game to win the Ashes. We discussed at the innings break to take it easy. It was a bit swirly with the wind, we tried to assess conditions early."

