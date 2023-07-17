Ahead of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, England have named their final playing XI for the upcoming game. James Anderson, who was rested in the third Ashes Test replaces pacer Ollie Robinson, following his back spasm.

England Announce Squad for Ashes 2023 4th Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)