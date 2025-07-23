Former India national cricket team off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently opened up about an emotional conversation he had with his former teammate S Sreesanth's daughter. Speaking on R Ashwin’s YouTube channel in the show ‘Kutti Stories’, Harbhajan Singh was asked if he had any incident that he would like to remove from his life. The legend replied that it would be the infamous incident of slapping his former teammate, pacer S Sreesanth. Harbhajan Singh also revealed that the infamous incident that occurred long back in his career has left a bad impact, and he had an emotional encounter with Sreesanth's daughter Saanvika, after that. Netizens Slam Harbhajan Singh After His 'Racist’ 'Kaali Taxi’ Remark for Jofra Archer During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Live commentary (Watch Video).

Speaking about the incident which occurred in IPL 2008, after a match between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), where Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth after the match, Singh said, "I want to remove that incident from my career... I apologised 200 times. What I felt so bad was even years after that incident, I have been apologising every opportunity or stage I get. It was a mistake. We all make mistakes and we hope and try to never repeat such mistakes. He was my teammate and we were playing together. Yes, in that game we were opponents. But it shouldn’t have gone to that level".

Harbhajan Singh on Infamous IPL 2008 Slap-Gate Incident:

A truly "sorry" Harbhajan Singh, who was suspended from the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League edition, recalled about nthe aftermaths of slapping S Sreesanth. Harbhajan Singh revealed that he had met Sreesanth's daughter years after the incident, and his conversation turned to be an emotional one, leaving him shattered. ‘Angrej Ki Aulaad…’ Harbhajan Singh Blasts X User for Calling Star Sports Hindi Commentary ‘Cringe’ (See Post).

Recalling the conversation, Harbhajan Singh said, "What hurt me even after many years was when I met his daughter and I was talking to her with a lot of love and she said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you. You hit my father.’ My heart was shattered and I was on the verge of tears. I was asking myself what is the impression I’ve left on her? She must be thinking of me in a poor light, right? She sees me as the guy who hit her father. I felt so bad." Harbhajan Singh went on to say that he is sorry, and he would do anything to make the girl feel better.

