Great India national cricket team off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed an 'X' (formerly Twitter) user who criticised the Hindi commentary on Star Sports as "cringe." The former Indian cricketer is part of the elite Hindi commentary panel, which also features star cricketers like Sanjay Manjrekar, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, and Sunil Gavaskar. Harbhajan Singh's comment on the X user didn't go down well. Singh wrote in reply, "Wah Angrej ki Aulaad . Shame on you Apni भाषा bolne aur sun k fakr mehsoos hona chahiye." 'Shall I Say It...?' Harbhajan Singh Threatens to Reveal Name of Team India Dressing Room Information Leaker, Slams 'X' User For Criticizing Rohit Sharma (See Post).

Harbhajan Singh Slams X User

Wah Angrej ki Aulaad . Shame on you Apni भाषा bolne aur sun k fakr mehsoos hona chahiye https://t.co/lstSvWoSoF — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)