Harbhajan Singh was slammed by fans on social media as they felt he made a 'racist' remark towards Jofra Archer during the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match on March 23. Jofra Archer had a day to forget as he was plundered for 76 runs and he registered the unwanted record of bowling the most expensive spell in IPL history. During the 18th over of the first innings when Jofra Archer was bowling, Harbhajan Singh, who was on SRH vs RR live commentary remarked, "London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side). Fans felt that he called Jofra Archer a 'kaali taxi' (black taxi) and shared their reactions. Jofra Archer Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History, Registers Unwanted Record During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

