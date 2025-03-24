Harbhajan Singh was slammed by fans on social media as they felt he made a 'racist' remark towards Jofra Archer during the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match on March 23. Jofra Archer had a day to forget as he was plundered for 76 runs and he registered the unwanted record of bowling the most expensive spell in IPL history. During the 18th over of the first innings when Jofra Archer was bowling, Harbhajan Singh, who was on SRH vs RR live commentary remarked, "London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side). Fans felt that he called Jofra Archer a 'kaali taxi' (black taxi) and shared their reactions. Jofra Archer Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History, Registers Unwanted Record During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Harbhajan Singh's 'Kaali Taxi' Remark for Jofra Archer

Racism at Peak 😂😂😂😂 Harbhajan Singh Calling Archer Kali Taxi pic.twitter.com/ijdEqFgNbX — B‎ I‎ S‎ W‎ A‎ J‎ E‎ E‎ T‎ (@Biswajeet_2277) March 23, 2025

'Awful Racist Comment'

Obviously in the UK we get the #IPL2025 world feed so didn’t hear Harbhajan Singh and his awful racist comment about Archer first hand. However plenty did and it’s time that IPL and Star Sports take a stance and take him off air. — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) March 23, 2025

'Please Ban Him'

Harbhajan Singh has called Jofra Archer a black taxi driver with a high meter value just now in the Hindi commentary. This is vile and disgusting. Please ban him. — ` (@FourOverthrows) March 23, 2025

'Could Be Racist Jibe'

Actual Sentence on call was: London's black taxi's meter runs very quick. And here Archer's meter is running very quick. (It could be a racist jibe but it could also be a genuine comment taken out of context because London does have black taxis.) — Harsh Srivastava (@186Harsh) March 23, 2025

Another Fan Echoes Same Sentiment

Harbhajan Singh has called Jofra Archer a black taxi driver with a high meter value in hindi Commentary Box very shamefully person harbhajan hello @JofraArcher@Eoin16 @nassercricket @ECB_cricket @BLACKCAPS@cricketcomau @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/bgW2WEc2kr — پاکستان میرا گھر (@Junaid7373) March 23, 2025

