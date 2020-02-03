Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer Show Off Dance Moves As India Whitewash New Zealand in T20I Series, Watch Video

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer dancing (Photo Credits: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram)

India defeated New Zealand in the fifth and last T20 International to complete a 5-0 whitewash against the hosts. The Men in Blue showed absolute domination throughout the series. India managed to turnaround things even when New Zealand were nearing the win. After winning the first two matches, the Virat Kohli-led side tied third and fourth match to notch Super Over wins. And now in the final fixture of the series, India once again had New Zealand on the back-foot. India vs New Zealand Highlights 5th T20I 2020: IND Whitewash Blackcaps 5-0.

Following India’s 5-0 triumph, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer were seen showing off their dance moves to celebrate the series win. The Indian Cricket Team’s official Instagram account shared the video of two dancing post-match. Chahal had earlier uploaded similar dance moves on his Instagram account as well. But this time, the duo did it in the ground. Virat Kohli Enjoys IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020 With Kane Williamson, Netizens Cherish the Rare Moment (Watch Video).

Check Out Chahal and Iyer’s Dance Moves

View this post on Instagram Victory dance 🕺🕺 A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Feb 2, 2020 at 3:10am PST

Check Post-Match Video

MUST WATCH: #TeamIndia relish the 5-0 series sweep 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Post-win scenes from Tauranga - by @rajalarora and the fielding coach @coach_rsridhar Full Video here 👉👉 https://t.co/58zo6gUOMv pic.twitter.com/ozPNd6nSem — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020

This was not only India’s first T20I series win in New Zealand, but the Men in Blue also become the first team to whitewash an opponent in the five-match T20I series. In the last match, Virat Kohli was rested, and Rohit Sharma captained the side.

However, Rohit was injured while batting and then KL Rahul took charge of the side and guided the team to victory. The two teams will now face-off in the three-match ODI series, which starts from February 05.