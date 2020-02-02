IND 163/3 in 20 Overs

That's the end of India's innings. New Zealand have done well to keep India under 170, even though last over fetched visitors 15 runs. New Zealand bowlers will be happy with their effort at one stage they were going for around 190-run mark. Do join us for New Zealand's response. Last over coming up and New Zealand have done well to keep India under 150 thus far. With Rohit Sharma back in the hutch, India's scoring rate has dipped. Shreyas Iyer will have to go big in the final over. Shivam Dube perishes while going for a big hit. S Dube c Tom Bruce b Kuggeleijn 5(6) Rohit Sharma is struggling with his calf and he has decided to walk off he field now. He smashed Ish Sodhi for a six after getting some medical attention, but few balls later he has deiced to retire. R Sharma retd hurt 60(41) Another good over for India, 14 runs from it. Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century as well. Four more overs to go and India will be looking to up the ante now. The Men in Blue have wickets in hand to go for the final flourish. Good over this for India. Shreyas Iyer finally gets going. 11 runs from Mitchell Santner's last over. Iyer ends the over with a thumping over covers. Five more overs to go. New Zealand have pegged back India with some good bowling. Shreyas Iyer is struggling to get going and that has kept Rohit Sharma off the strike for long as well. Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman in. With seven more overs to go, India will be eyeing to go past 180-run mark. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, is nearing his half-century. OUT! Hamish Bennett strikes! KL Rahul gets a leading edge and the ball goes towards Mitchell Santner near cover. Soft dismissal this. Rahul misses out on a half-century. Rahul c Santner b Bennett 45(33) Nine more overs to go now. Both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma nearing towards respective half-centuries. Will be interesting to see who gets to the mark first. Good over this for India. Mitchell Santner gives away 15 runs. Rohit Sharma has upped the ante and hit the spinner for a six and a four. Halfway through and looks like India will accelerate now.

Live Score Updates of NZ vs IND: India and New Zealand take on each other in the fifth and last T20 International at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Virat Kohli-led side leads the five-match series 4-0 and have apparently won it as well. However, the Men in Blue will be looking to whitewash New Zealand in this last fixture of the series. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, will be playing for pride. Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score updates of 5th T20I. Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ on TV and Online.

After losing the first two matches, New Zealand came close of winning the third and fourth T20Is but slumped at the final moment. In both the matches, New Zealand threw the winning position away only to lose in Super Overs later. With T20 World Cup eight months, Kiwis will have to start setting things in order from now. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I.

India will be happy to have got the desired outcome from the four matches. Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur bowled good last overs in the third and fourth T20Is respectively to take the matches in Super Over. Meanwhile, India could make some changes and try out few players in this dead-rubber.

India Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner.