ZIM vs SL 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

ZIM vs SL 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Live Streaming Online: Sri Lanka will lock horns will Zimbabwe in the second and last match of the series. ZIM vs SL 2nd Test will get underway on January 27 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Before going into the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the match, let's look at how the two teams fared off in the opening encounter. Angelo Mathews registred his maiden double-ton and helped his side register a 10-wicket win. The visitors will certainly be high on confidence and will aim to seal the series in the next match. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Other than Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya came good for the Lankans. On the other hand, the home side will look to rectify their mistakes in order to put up an improved performance in the next game. Veterans like Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine will be expected to put their hands up in order help their side make a comeback. Meanwhile, let's have a look at the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the match. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI.

When to Watch of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019, Day 1: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The Day 1 of the encounter will be played on January 27, 2020 (Monday) and will run till January 31. The Day 1 of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019 2019, Day 1: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will not be live televised as there are no official broadcasters available for the Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2020 in India. Fans, however, can catch glimpses of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match on YouTube.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019, Day 1 Match online

There might not be any official broadcaster for 2020 Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe in India. However, cricket fanatics can still catch the live-action through online streaming. The live streaming of ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match in India can be watched online on FanCode mobile and its official website. Fans can also follow the game on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of ZIM vs SL 1st Test match.

Already leading the series 1-0, a win in the upcoming clash will seal the deal for Sri Lanka. On the other hand, the Sean Williams-led side will have to put on a extra-ordinary effort in order cause an upset.