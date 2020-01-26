Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ZIM vs SL 2nd Test Match 2020

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (Photo Credits: Twitter/@SriLankaCricket)

After registering a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph against Zimbabwe in the opening encounter, Sri Lanka will eye clinch the series in the second and last clash. The second Test will get underway on January 27 at the same venue i.e. Harare Sports Club. Dimuth Karunaratne and Co must be mighty pleased with their performance in the first match and also will be high on confidence. On the other hand, the home side will look to redeem themselves by causing an upset. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ZIM vs SL match. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Angelo Mathews was the standout performer for the visitors as he mustered his maiden double century in Tests and put his side on the driver’s seat. Other than him, Lasith Embuldeniya and Suranga Lakmal came good with the ball in hand and will be expected to continue their good run in the next clash too. For Zimbabwe, Veterans like Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor and skipper Sean Williams will have to put their hands up in order to get a different result this time around.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka– Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: Brendan Taylor (ZIM) and Niroshan Dickwella (SL) have the ability to change the course of the match, single-handedly, and hence, should be included in your dream11 team.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Kusal Mendis (SL) and Angelo Mathews (SL) and Craig Ervine (ZIM) looked in good knick in the opening Test of the series and deserve a chance in your dream11 team.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka – Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) and Sean Williams (ZIM) are the vital cogs in their respective sides. Hence, they are the best choice of all-rounders in your selected team.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka – Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining three slots should be covered by bowlers and they should be Donald Tiripano (ZIM), Lasith Embuldeniya (SL) and Suranga Lakmal (SL).

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka – Dream11 Team Prediction:

Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Kusal Mendis (SL) and Angelo Mathews (SL), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Sean Williams (ZIM), Donald Tiripano (ZIM), Lasith Embuldeniya (SL) and Suranga Lakmal (SL).

Going by the form of players from the previous match, picking Angelo Mathews as the captain of your dream11 team should be a no-brainer while Dimuth Karunaratne is good for vice-captain.