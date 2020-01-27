Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 2020 Day 1: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for ZIM vs SL Clash

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Zimbabwe Cricket)

ZIM vs SL Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2020: Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka meet in the second Test at the Harare Sports Club. Sri Lanka won the first Test by ten wickets and have an unassailable lead in their pocket. Zimbabwe did well, but on day five of the Test failed to save ten wickets. And thus lost the match. Fans will be hoping for a better display from the team, and even a draw will help them restore pride. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka second Test Day 1 have landed on right page. For ZIM vs SL 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates click here.

It was Angelo Mathews’ double century that set the tone for Sri Lanka’s win. The veteran scored unbeaten 200 off 468 balls and that handed Sri Lanka first-innings lead of 157 runs. Sri Lankan bowlers then bundled out Zimbabwe for 170 on day five. Sri Lanka then required 14 runs to win, and in three overs, the openers completed the job. ZIM vs SL 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India.

After Mathews’ double ton, fast-bowler Suranga Lakmal dented Zimbabwe with a four-wicket haul. Apart from him, Lahiru Kumara scalped three wickets, Lasith Embuldeniya and Kasun Rajitha picked two and one wickets each.

Zimbabwe Squad: Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Kevin Kasuza, Charlton Tshuma, Carl Mumba, Timycen Maruma.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dilruwan Perera.