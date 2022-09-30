Deepa Malik is an Indian athlete, who competed in multiple events at international games including shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, swimming, and motorcycling. She is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics Games, she won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the shot put F-53. Deepa has also won a silver in the IPC world championship in 2011 Christchurch in shout put F-52-23 and also has a number of medals to her name in the javelin throw at Asian Para Games and Para Athletic Grand Prix. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat (Watch Video)

Born in Haryana India, on September 30, 1970, battling through all the odds she started her career at the age of 30 and won a total of 58 national and 23 international medals across multiple disciplines to date. Deepa made history when she became the first physically challenged individual in the country to receive an official rally license from the federation motorsport club of India. She then became a navigator and took on the toughest rallies of the country. Raid de Himalaya in 2009 and Desert Storm in 2010.

The Indian athlete who has set an example and laid the path for many, Deepa Malik will be celebrating her 52nd birthday on September 30. So let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the national gem:

Deepa holds an official IPC Asain record in the javelin throw F-53 category facilitated by Mikha Singh and PT Usha.

In the 2016 Summer Paralympics, she became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics medal. She won a silver in shot put F-53.

She is the only woman to win medals in three consecutive Asian Para Games (2010,2014,2018).

She has competed in the country's toughest rallies, Raid de Himalaya and Desert Storm in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Deepa has been accoladed in different states of India, she has won Haryana's Karanbhoomi Award in 2008, the Swawlamban Puruskar of Maharashtra in 2006, and the Maharashtra Chatrapati Award in 2009-10.

In 2012 she was awarded the Arjuna Award as her recognition in sports.

She won the fourth-highest award in the Republic of India, the Padma Shri award in 2017.

Deepa holds all the national records in Discuss, Javelin and Shot Put throws.

She also holds the national record for all three S-1 swimming categories.

In 2019 she was honored with Major Dhayan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest ranking award for an Indian sportsperson.

After retiring from active sports, Malik became the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president in 2020.

