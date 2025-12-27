Sylhet, Dec 27: Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki died on Saturday after collapsing suddenly at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium minutes before his team's opening Bangladesh Premier League match was to commence against Rajshahi Warriors. Team staff and medical personnel immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after Zaki, 59, collapsed on the ground during his team’s pre-match preparation. He was taken by ambulance to Al Haramain Hospital, where he was declared dead. The match went ahead as per the original schedule, with the players, coaches and match officials observing a minute's silence for Zaki. BPL 2025-26: BCB Takes Control of Chattogram Royals Ahead of Bangladesh Premier League 12.

BCB Mourns Mahbub Ali Zaki's Passing Away

The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026. He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in… pic.twitter.com/KVv9FwrWOF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 27, 2025

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026. “He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in Sylhet at around 1:00 PM (afternoon).

Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire cricketing fraternity at this time of immense loss,” said the BCB in a statement on Saturday. The sudden collapse shocked everyone at the ground, with team officials saying Zaki had not complained of any health issues prior to the incident. On Which Channel Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BPL Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Players from several BPL teams, including Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express, and Chattogram Royals, rushed to the hospital as news of the incident spread in Bangladesh’s cricket community.

Zaki gained prominence in Bangladesh’s cricket circles after working closely with fast bowler Taskin Ahmed when the paceman’s bowling action came under scrutiny during the Men’s T20 World Cup in India in 2016. A fast bowler during his playing career, Zaki represented Comilla district in the National Cricket Championship and also played for Abahani Limited, Bangladesh's most decorated club, in the Dhaka Premier League.

