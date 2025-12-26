Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

The 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will officially kick off on December 26, 2025, bringing a revamped and more compact T20 format to cricket fans. With a reduced lineup of six franchises and a double round-robin schedule, the tournament is set to run until the grand final on January 23, 2026. All BPL 2025-26 matches will be hosted across three venues: Sylhet, Chattogram, and Dhaka. BPL 2025–26: Bangladesh Premier League 12 To Kick Off Amid Corruption Concerns, Financial Woes, T20 WC Preparations.

Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Viewing Options Details

Series Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Date December 26 to January 23 Time 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 7:15 PM Venue Sylhet, Chattogram, and Dhaka. Live Streaming and Telecast Details No Telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Fans in India have options to follow the BPL 2025-26 action live:

Live Streaming: Fortunately, fans will have a live streaming viewing option of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 in India. Fans can get to view BPL 2025 online on FanCode. All matches will be available for live viewing after buying an official pass via app or website. BPL 2025-26: BCB Takes Control of Chattogram Royals Ahead of Bangladesh Premier League 12 .

Telecast: Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 in India, and hence, no TV channel will provide a live telecast viewing option.

This season features a tightened field of six teams following a crackdown by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on franchise documentation and financial integrity. The competing teams are: Dhaka Capitals (led by Mohammad Mithun), Rangpur Riders (led by Nurul Hasan Sohan), Sylhet Titans (led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz), Rajshahi Warriors (led by Najmul Hossain Shanto), Chattogram Royals (led by Mahedi Hasan), and Noakhali Express (led by Shykat Ali).

