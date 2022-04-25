New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The owner of I-League club Minerva Punjab FC, Ranjit Bajaj on Monday alleged that All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das had molested employees at the workplace. However, AIFF rejected the allegation, saying the sports body will take "appropriate legal action against the concerned individual". Bajaj in a series of tweets on Monday levelled the allegation at Kushal Das.Khelo India University Games 2021 Medal Tally: Karnataka’s Jain University Occupies Top Spot After Day 2

"Kushal Das RESIGN Or I will be revealing details about you which have been buried by @praful_patel #METOO #metooindia enuf (enough) is enuf," Bajaj tweeted. "two cases of molestation of his employees at the workplace ahead of madatory (mandatory) sexual harassment complaint officer of AIFF & he was forced to bury the report by @praful_patel," Bajaj tweeted.

The AIFF said all statements and allegations made in this regard are false and fabricated.

"All statements and allegations made in this regard are false and fabricated, and made without an iota of evidence in support of the same. Further, no such complaints and/or concerns were received by the Internal Complaints Committee constituted by the AIFF as per the PoSH Act, 2013," the AIFF said in a statement. "The AIFF follows a strong ethical code of conduct within the organisation, ensuring the protection and well-being of all its staff members.

"The allegations made by Mr. Bajaj are defamatory in nature, causing harm not only to Mr. Das but also to the entire footballing fraternity in India. In consideration of the same, the AIFF has considered it prudent to take appropriate legal action against the concerned individual."

The AIFF said it will also refer the matter to the Executive Committee, and also to the AGM for appropriate action.

