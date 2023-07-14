Saudi club Al Nassr lost the league title last year to Al Ittihad as they finished second with 67 points. They will be aiming to go one better this time as the team begins with its pre-season training with friendly matches. They face Farense, which is their second game in Portugal, having won the first friendly by defeating Alverca 2-0. Rudi Garcia was let go as the head coach of Al Nassr at the mid-way point of last season and Luis Castro has replaced him. Al Nassr versus Farense starts at 1:00 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Vacays With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Celebrity Couple Shares Holiday Pics On Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been training with the team and we should see him in action against Farense. The veteran Portuguese forward has had a brilliant time in terms of goal-scoring in the Saudi League but was left disappointed with the lack of trophies last term. Anderson Talisca is another quality player in their ranks, but the recent FIFA ruling of a transfer ban on the club could have serious repercussions on their performance this season, considering their rival clubs are strengthening comprehensively.

Mattheus, Marco Matias and Pedro Henrique make up the front three for Farense. Christian Ponde is the main man on the wings for the club and he will be tasked with creating the chances from out wide. Pastor and Gonaclo Silva in the backline will have the tough task of keeping the great Cristiano Ronaldo quiet.

When is Al-Nassr vs Farense, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Farense in a pre-season match on Friday, July 14. The game will begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at

Estadio Algarve in Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo Invests in German Luxury Watch Marketplace Chrono24 Which Resells Rolex.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Farense, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Al-Nassr vs Farense match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Farense, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on Al-Nassr TV on YouTube. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. It should be a straightforward victory for Al Nassr, with the side claiming their second win on the bounce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).