Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Al-Nassr travel to Khobar to face Al-Qadsiah in a pivotal Matchday 31 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. The Riyadh-based league leaders enter the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on the back of a remarkable 20-match winning streak across all competitions. For the hosts, currently positioned fourth in the table, this encounter represents a significant test of their unbeaten home record as they look to disrupt the title favourites' momentum. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on 3 May.

Venue: Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam

Time: 11:30 PM IST How to Watch Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Taunts Al-Ahli Fans With '5 UCL' Gesture After Al-Nassr's Win, Video Goes Viral.



Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Competition Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (Matchday 31) Date Sunday, 3 May 2026 Venue Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium, Khobar Al-Qadsiah Manager Brendan Rodgers Al-Nassr Manager Luís Castro Key Player Cristiano Ronaldo (25 League Goals) Live Stream (India) FanCode Live Stream (USA) fuboTV (Free trial available)

Title Race Implications

With only a few rounds remaining, Al-Nassr hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Al-Hilal. A victory tonight would move them closer to securing the championship and potentially allow them to clinch the title before the season's final weekend.

However, Al-Hilal’s recent 3-0 win over Al-Hazem has ensured the race is not yet over. Al-Qadsiah’s strong home form makes this one of the most challenging remaining fixtures for the visitors, adding an extra layer of tension to the championship battle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).