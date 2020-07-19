La Liga Free Live Streaming Online on Facebook: Barcelona have had a nightmare of a domestic season in Spain where their expensive squad has failed to match the levels set by Real Madrid towards the end of the campaign. Both teams looked inconsistent prior to the break but post resumption, Barcelona have failed to improve while it was a completely different story for Real Madrid. In the final game of the La Liga, the Catalonians face an away trip to Deportivo Alaves. The hosts have secured top flight football for another season and can afford to face Barcelona with no hint of desperation. ALA vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match.

Rodrigo Ely received a red card in Alaves’ last game against Real Betis and as a result he is suspended for the Barcelona clash. Ruben Duarte, Fernando Pacheco and Ximo Navarro are out injured to make matters worse for manager Juan Muniz. Lucas Perez and Joselu make up for a formidable pairing upfront and with Tomas Pina pulling strings in midfield, Alaves can create openings against Barcelona. Alex Vidal has been included in the squad and could feature against his former club on the left-wing.

Ivan Rakitic will likely make a move to a new club in the summer and since he is suspended for the final game of the season, the Croatian midfielder might have very well played his last game for Barcelona. Lionel Messi has cut a frustrated figure in the last few games and the Barcelona skipper needs more support from the likes of Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann up front. Ronald Araujo will replace the suspended Gerard Pique in the Barcelona backline.

When is Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Alaves vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on July 19, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Mendizorroza. The game is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Luis Saurez Refrains From Spilling Beans Over Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Exit.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans cannot live telecast the Alaves vs Barcelona match on their television sets in India and there are no official broadcasters for La Liga in the country. But fans can always follow the live-action online.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the live streaming of Alaves vs Barcelona game on the official Facebook page of La Liga, which has been live streaming all the matches for their fans worldwide. Barcelona have defeated Deportivo Alaves in their last seven meetings and despite the poor form, the Catalonians have enough about them to secure a win tonight.

